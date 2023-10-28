On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Brett Leason going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Leason stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Leason scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
  • Leason has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 18 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

