Anze Kopitar will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Considering a wager on Kopitar? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Anze Kopitar vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

Kopitar's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:08 per game on the ice, is -1.

Kopitar has scored a goal in three of seven games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In six of seven games this season, Kopitar has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kopitar has an assist in four of seven games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 62.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kopitar has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 17 goals in total (only 2.1 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+13) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 4 8 Points 3 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

