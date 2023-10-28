Will Anze Kopitar Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on October 28?
When the Los Angeles Kings play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Anze Kopitar find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kopitar stats and insights
- In three of seven games this season, Kopitar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Kopitar averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.5%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Kings vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
