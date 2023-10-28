The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Andreas Englund score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Andreas Englund score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Englund stats and insights

Englund is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Englund has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

