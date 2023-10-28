In the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Alex Laferriere to find the back of the net for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Laferriere scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Laferriere has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

