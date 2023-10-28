Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Kempe in that upcoming Kings-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adrian Kempe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Kempe has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:33 on the ice per game.

In two of seven games this year, Kempe has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Kempe has a point in four of seven games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In four of seven games this season, Kempe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kempe's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kempe Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 4 7 Points 2 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.