Will Adrian Kempe find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Kempe has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Kempe has picked up three assists on the power play.

Kempe's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

