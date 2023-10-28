The Anaheim Ducks, Adam Henrique among them, face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to wager on Henrique's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Adam Henrique vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique has averaged 12:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Henrique has yet to score a goal through six games this year.

Henrique has registered a point twice this year in six games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Henrique has had an assist twice this year in six games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Henrique has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Henrique going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Henrique Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 18 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 6 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

