Trevor Moore will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes face off on Friday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Moore in that upcoming Kings-Coyotes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Trevor Moore vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Moore has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.

Moore has netted a goal in a game four times this year in six games played, including multiple goals once.

Moore has a point in four of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In one of six games this year, Moore has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Moore's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Moore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Moore Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 6 Games 4 6 Points 2 5 Goals 2 1 Assists 0

