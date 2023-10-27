Will Trevor Lewis find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Lewis scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.

Lewis' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.