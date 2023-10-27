The Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opening game of the World Series at Globe Life Field, on Friday at 8:03 PM ET.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers' Eovaldi (12-5) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 25 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Eovaldi has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (17-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.47 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.

Gallen has 20 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gallen will try to pitch five or more innings for his 29th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

In eight of his 34 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers squad that is hitting .263 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .452 (third in the league) with 233 total home runs (third in MLB action).

In 11 innings over two appearances against the Rangers this season, Gallen has a 3.27 ERA and a 1.364 WHIP while his opponents are batting .311.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.