Will Quinton Byfield Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on October 27?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Quinton Byfield going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Byfield stats and insights
- Byfield has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Byfield has zero points on the power play.
- Byfield averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Kings vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
