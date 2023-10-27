On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Quinton Byfield going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

  • Byfield has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Byfield has zero points on the power play.
  • Byfield averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

