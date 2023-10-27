On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Quinton Byfield going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

Byfield has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Byfield has zero points on the power play.

Byfield averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.