Pierre-Luc Dubois will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes play on Friday at Mullett Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Dubois in that upcoming Kings-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Dubois has averaged 17:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Dubois has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though six games played, including multiple goals once.

Dubois has a point in three of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Dubois has had an assist in one of six games this year.

The implied probability that Dubois goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Dubois has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 6 Games 4 4 Points 2 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

