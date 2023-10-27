The Los Angeles Kings, Phillip Danault among them, face the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Does a bet on Danault interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Phillip Danault vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:26 per game on the ice, is 0.

Danault has a goal in one of his six games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Danault has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Danault has posted an assist in a game three times this season in six games played, including multiple assists once.

Danault has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Danault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Danault Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 6 Games 4 5 Points 2 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

