2023 Maybank Championship Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:36 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
After two rounds of play in the 2023 Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thidapa Suwannapura is in the lead (-12). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.
Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 Maybank Championship
- Start Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur
- Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Maybank Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Thidapa Suwannapura
|1st
|-12
|63-69
|Rose Zhang
|2nd
|-11
|65-68
|Pie-Yun Chien
|3rd
|-10
|65-69
|Celine Boutier
|3rd
|-10
|70-64
|Hannah Green
|3rd
|-10
|64-70
Want to place a bet on the Maybank Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Maybank Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|9:27 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Celine Boutier (-10/3rd), Rose Zhang (-11/2nd), Thidapa Suwannapura (-12/1st)
|9:16 PM ET
|Hole 1
|A Lim Kim (-9/6th), Pie-Yun Chien (-10/3rd), Hannah Green (-10/3rd)
|8:54 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-8/8th), Gemma Dryburgh (-8/8th), Ruoning Yin (-8/8th)
|8:43 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Danielle Kang (-7/14th), Linn Grant (-8/8th), Megan Khang (-7/14th)
|8:21 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Nasa Hataoka (-6/20th), Nelly Korda (-6/20th), Grace Kim (-7/14th)
|9:05 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Gina Kim (-9/6th), Sei-young Kim (-8/8th), Chanettee Wannasaen (-8/8th)
|8:32 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Atthaya Thitikul (-7/14th), Emily Kristine Pedersen (-7/14th), Maria Gabriela Lopez (-7/14th)
|7:59 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Xiyu Lin (-5/24th), Jin-young Ko (-5/24th), Stephanie Meadow (-5/24th)
|8:10 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Madelene Sagstrom (-5/24th), Hye-jin Choi (-6/20th), Ayaka Furue (-6/20th)
|7:26 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Minami Katsu (-4/30th), Cheyenne Knight (-4/30th), Yuka Saso (-4/30th)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.