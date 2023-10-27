How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:12 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule today, OGC Nice and Clermont Foot 63 square off at Stade Gabriel Montpied.
You can find info on live coverage of today's Ligue 1 action right here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs OGC Nice
OGC Nice is on the road to take on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: OGC Nice (-105)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+330)
- Draw: (+240)
