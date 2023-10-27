Pacific Division foes square off when the Sacramento Kings (1-0) welcome in the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Golden 1 Center, starting on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Warriors Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-2.5) 238.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Kings outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game last season, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and allowed 118.1 per outing (25th in league).

The Warriors averaged 118.9 points per game last season (second in the league) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They had a +148 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The two teams combined to score 239.6 points per game last season, 1.1 more points than the point total for this matchup.

Combined, these teams gave up 235.2 points per contest last year, 3.3 fewer points than the over/under for this game.

Sacramento won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Golden State won 39 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 43 times.

Kings and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +5000 +2500 - Warriors +1400 +700 -

