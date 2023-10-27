Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Coyotes on October 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Kevin Fiala, Nick Schmaltz and others are available when the Los Angeles Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).
Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kings vs. Coyotes Additional Info
|Kings vs. Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs. Coyotes Prediction
|Kings vs. Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Fiala is Los Angeles' leading contributor with nine points. He has one goal and eight assists this season.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|0
|3
|3
|2
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Anze Kopitar is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through six games, with three goals and four assists.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|2
|0
|2
|3
Trevor Moore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +270, Under Odds: -400)
Trevor Moore has scored five goals and added one assist through six games for Los Angeles.
Moore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Schmaltz's seven points are important for Arizona. He has recorded two goals and five assists in six games.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Clayton Keller has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with four goals and three assists.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
