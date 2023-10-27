Player prop bet odds for Kevin Fiala, Nick Schmaltz and others are available when the Los Angeles Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Fiala is Los Angeles' leading contributor with nine points. He has one goal and eight assists this season.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 1 1 0 at Wild Oct. 19 0 2 2 2 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 0 3 3 2

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Anze Kopitar is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through six games, with three goals and four assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 1 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 2 0 2 3

Trevor Moore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +270, Under Odds: -400)

Trevor Moore has scored five goals and added one assist through six games for Los Angeles.

Moore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 at Wild Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Jets Oct. 17 2 1 3 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Schmaltz's seven points are important for Arizona. He has recorded two goals and five assists in six games.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4 at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Oct. 16 0 1 1 0

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Clayton Keller has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with four goals and three assists.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 1 0 1 6 at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 2 at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Oct. 16 1 0 1 5

