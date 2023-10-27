Kings vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) take on the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Kings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 in their last game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-135)
|Coyotes (+115)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and won.
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.
- In four games this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info
|Kings vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Coyotes Prediction
|Kings vs Coyotes Player Props
|How to Watch Kings vs Coyotes
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|27 (4th)
|Goals
|15 (28th)
|21 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|15 (6th)
|5 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (4th)
|3 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (19th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings' 27 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Kings are ranked 15th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 21 total goals (3.5 per game).
- The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +6 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.