The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) take on the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Kings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 in their last game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-135) Coyotes (+115) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and won.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

In four games this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info

Kings vs. Coyotes Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 27 (4th) Goals 15 (28th) 21 (15th) Goals Allowed 15 (6th) 5 (15th) Power Play Goals 8 (4th) 3 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (19th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings' 27 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

The Kings are ranked 15th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 21 total goals (3.5 per game).

The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +6 this season.

