Kings vs. Coyotes October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz are two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.
Kings vs. Coyotes Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-135)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSW,SCRIPPS
Kings Players to Watch
- Fiala is one of Los Angeles' top contributors with nine points. He has scored one goal and picked up eight assists this season.
- Anze Kopitar has chipped in with seven points (three goals, four assists).
- Trevor Moore has posted five goals and one assist for Los Angeles.
- Pheonix Copley (1-0-1) has a 3.9 goals against average and an .826% save percentage (64th in league).
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Schmaltz has recorded two goals (0.3 per game) and collected five assists (0.8 per game), averaging 2.2 shots per game and shooting 15.4%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with seven total points (1.2 per game).
- Clayton Keller has made a major impact for Arizona this season with seven points (four goals and three assists).
- This season, Arizona's Logan Cooley has five points (zero goals, five assists) this season.
- In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 1-1-0 in three games this season, conceding 7 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 56 saves and an .889 save percentage, 48th in the league.
Kings vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|1st
|4.5
|Goals Scored
|2.5
|25th
|25th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.5
|7th
|17th
|30.7
|Shots
|28.3
|27th
|4th
|27.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|20th
|17th
|18.52%
|Power Play %
|28.57%
|7th
|8th
|86.96%
|Penalty Kill %
|70%
|28th
