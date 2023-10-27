The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz are two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings Players to Watch

Fiala is one of Los Angeles' top contributors with nine points. He has scored one goal and picked up eight assists this season.

Anze Kopitar has chipped in with seven points (three goals, four assists).

Trevor Moore has posted five goals and one assist for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (1-0-1) has a 3.9 goals against average and an .826% save percentage (64th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Coyotes Players to Watch

Schmaltz has recorded two goals (0.3 per game) and collected five assists (0.8 per game), averaging 2.2 shots per game and shooting 15.4%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with seven total points (1.2 per game).

Clayton Keller has made a major impact for Arizona this season with seven points (four goals and three assists).

This season, Arizona's Logan Cooley has five points (zero goals, five assists) this season.

In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 1-1-0 in three games this season, conceding 7 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 56 saves and an .889 save percentage, 48th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 1st 4.5 Goals Scored 2.5 25th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.5 7th 17th 30.7 Shots 28.3 27th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 30.8 20th 17th 18.52% Power Play % 28.57% 7th 8th 86.96% Penalty Kill % 70% 28th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.