Kings vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1), coming off a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes, visit the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes lost to the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 in their most recent game.
As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Friday's game.
Kings vs. Coyotes Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Coyotes 4, Kings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings are -1-1 in overtime matchups on their way to a 3-2-1 overall record.
- Los Angeles has lost both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Kings have scored three or more goals in four games (3-0-1, seven points).
- In the three games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 2-1-0 to register four points.
- In the four games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 2-1-1 (five points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|1st
|4.5
|Goals Scored
|2.5
|25th
|25th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.5
|7th
|17th
|30.7
|Shots
|28.3
|27th
|4th
|27.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|20th
|17th
|18.52%
|Power Play %
|28.57%
|7th
|8th
|86.96%
|Penalty Kill %
|70%
|28th
Kings vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
