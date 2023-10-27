The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1), coming off a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes, visit the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes lost to the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Friday's game.

Kings vs. Coyotes Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Coyotes 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+115)

Coyotes (+115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are -1-1 in overtime matchups on their way to a 3-2-1 overall record.

Los Angeles has lost both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Kings have scored three or more goals in four games (3-0-1, seven points).

In the three games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 2-1-0 to register four points.

In the four games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 2-1-1 (five points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 1st 4.5 Goals Scored 2.5 25th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.5 7th 17th 30.7 Shots 28.3 27th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 30.8 20th 17th 18.52% Power Play % 28.57% 7th 8th 86.96% Penalty Kill % 70% 28th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.