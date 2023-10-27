Friday's NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) and the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena sees the Kings favored on the road (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Coyotes (+115). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Kings vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Kings Moneyline Coyotes Moneyline Total BetMGM -135 +115 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info

Kings vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Arizona has played three games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Kings have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).

The Coyotes have been an underdog in five games this season, with two upset wins (40.0%).

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds of -135 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Arizona is 1-3 when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Trevor Moore 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (-110) Adrian Kempe 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-182) 3.5 (+125) Drew Doughty 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) -

