Kings vs. Coyotes: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 27
Friday's NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) and the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena sees the Kings favored on the road (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Coyotes (+115). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Kings vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Kings Moneyline
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|6.5
Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info
Kings vs. Coyotes Betting Trends
- Arizona has played three games this season with over 6.5 goals.
- The Kings have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in five games this season, with two upset wins (40.0%).
- Los Angeles has had moneyline odds of -135 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Arizona is 1-3 when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.
Kings Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Trevor Moore
|0.5 (+270)
|0.5 (+115)
|2.5 (-110)
|Adrian Kempe
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-182)
|3.5 (+125)
|Drew Doughty
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-105)
|-
