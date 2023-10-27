The Los Angeles Kings (off a win in their most recent game) and the Arizona Coyotes (off a defeat) will meet on Friday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS to watch as the Kings and the Coyotes square off.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info

Kings vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Kings Coyotes 6-3 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 21 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.

The Kings score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (27 total, 4.5 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 20 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.5 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 6 1 8 9 3 4 0% Anze Kopitar 6 3 4 7 2 0 60.5% Trevor Moore 6 5 1 6 2 3 37.5% Phillip Danault 6 1 4 5 2 1 54% Adrian Kempe 6 2 3 5 0 1 100%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 15 goals given up (2.5 per game) is sixth in the league.

The Coyotes' 15 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up only 14 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged just 2.5 goals per game (15 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players