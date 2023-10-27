Ahead of a Friday, October 27 game against the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Lee LW Out Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Lawson Crouse LW Questionable Illness

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings Season Insights

Los Angeles' 27 total goals (4.5 per game) rank second in the NHL.

They have the league's sixth-best goal differential at +6.

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes have 15 goals this season (2.5 per game), 25th in the league.

Arizona concedes 2.5 goals per game (15 total), the seventh-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of 0, they are 14th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-135) Coyotes (+115) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.