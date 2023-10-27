Kings vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - October 27
Ahead of a Friday, October 27 game against the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Lee
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jason Zucker
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Lawson Crouse
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Kings Season Insights
- Los Angeles' 27 total goals (4.5 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- They have the league's sixth-best goal differential at +6.
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes have 15 goals this season (2.5 per game), 25th in the league.
- Arizona concedes 2.5 goals per game (15 total), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of 0, they are 14th in the league.
Kings vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-135)
|Coyotes (+115)
|6.5
