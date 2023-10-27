The Los Angeles Kings, Kevin Fiala among them, play the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Does a bet on Fiala interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Kevin Fiala vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala's plus-minus this season, in 18:16 per game on the ice, is -2.

Fiala has a goal in one of his six games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Fiala has a point in five games this season (out of six), including multiple points three times.

Fiala has had an assist in a game five times this year over six games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Fiala has an implied probability of 65.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fiala has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fiala Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 6 Games 4 9 Points 7 1 Goals 4 8 Assists 3

