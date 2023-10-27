The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Spence score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through five games this season.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Spence has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

