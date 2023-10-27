Jayson Tatum NBA Player Preview vs. the Heat - October 27
The Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum, match up versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
We're going to examine Tatum's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
- Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-114)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)
Looking to bet on one or more of Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Heat were second in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat were the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 41.9 boards per game.
- Looking at assists, the Heat gave up 25.6 per contest last season, ranking them 14th in the league.
- Conceding 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, the Heat were 28th in the NBA in that category.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/29/2023
|42
|14
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5/27/2023
|44
|31
|12
|5
|0
|2
|1
|5/25/2023
|41
|21
|8
|11
|1
|0
|2
|5/23/2023
|42
|33
|11
|7
|4
|2
|1
|5/21/2023
|33
|14
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5/19/2023
|42
|34
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.