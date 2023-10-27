Drew Doughty will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes meet on Friday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Doughty are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Drew Doughty vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Doughty has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 26:01 on the ice per game.

In one of six games this year, Doughty has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of six games this season, Doughty has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Doughty has had an assist twice this season in six games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Doughty goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Doughty Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 6 Games 4 3 Points 2 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

