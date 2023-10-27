When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Blake Lizotte score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).

Lizotte has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 40.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

