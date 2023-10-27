When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Blake Lizotte score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

  • In two of six games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).
  • Lizotte has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 40.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

