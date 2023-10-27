On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Arthur Kaliyev going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaliyev stats and insights

Kaliyev has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Kaliyev has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

