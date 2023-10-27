The Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar among them, face the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Fancy a bet on Kopitar in the Kings-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Anze Kopitar vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 21:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Kopitar has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though six games played, including multiple goals once.

In five of six games this year, Kopitar has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of six games this year, Kopitar has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Kopitar's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Kopitar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 6 Games 4 7 Points 6 3 Goals 4 4 Assists 2

