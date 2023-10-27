Will Anze Kopitar score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Kopitar has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

Kopitar has scored two goals on the power play.

Kopitar averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

