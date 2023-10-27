When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Alex Laferriere light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

Laferriere has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Laferriere has no points on the power play.

Laferriere averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

