The Los Angeles Kings, Adrian Kempe among them, face the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Does a wager on Kempe interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Adrian Kempe vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Kempe has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 19:45 on the ice per game.

Kempe has twice scored a goal in a game this season in six games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Kempe has a point in three of six games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kempe has an assist in three of six games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kempe has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Kempe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kempe Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 6 Games 4 5 Points 4 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

