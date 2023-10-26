Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can catch all four games involving teams from the NEC.

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV LIU Post Pioneers at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 26 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 NEC Front Row Duquesne Dukes at Sacred Heart Pioneers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 NEC Front Row

