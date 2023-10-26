Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Terry's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Terry vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Terry has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:02 on the ice per game.

Terry has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

In two of six games this season Terry has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Terry has an assist in two of six games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Terry goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Terry going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Terry Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 6 Games 3 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.