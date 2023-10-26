Will Troy Terry light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Terry scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).

Terry has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing seven total goals (1.2 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

