Trevor Zegras will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Anaheim Ducks meet the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. If you're considering a bet on Zegras against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Trevor Zegras vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zegras Season Stats Insights

Zegras has averaged 17:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Zegras has yet to score a goal this year through six games played.

In one of six games this year, Zegras has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of six games this year, Zegras has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Zegras hits the over on his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zegras going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zegras Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 6 Games 3 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.