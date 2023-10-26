Trevor Zegras Game Preview: Ducks vs. Bruins - October 26
Trevor Zegras will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Anaheim Ducks meet the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. If you're considering a bet on Zegras against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.
Trevor Zegras vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Zegras Season Stats Insights
- Zegras has averaged 17:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).
- Zegras has yet to score a goal this year through six games played.
- In one of six games this year, Zegras has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.
- In one of six games this year, Zegras has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.
- The implied probability that Zegras hits the over on his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Zegras going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Zegras Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +12 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|6
|Games
|3
|1
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|0
