The Los Angeles Lakers, Taurean Prince included, take on the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 119-107 loss versus the Nuggets, Prince had 18 points.

Below, we dig into Prince's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)

Over 9.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-141)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the NBA last season, giving up 111.6 points per contest.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game last year, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Suns gave up 23.4 per contest last year, ranking them third in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Suns were third in the NBA last season, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

Taurean Prince vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 19 16 1 0 2 0 2 11/9/2022 19 4 1 0 0 0 0 11/1/2022 17 8 2 2 2 1 0

