When the Anaheim Ducks take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sam Carrick light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrick stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Carrick scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Carrick has no points on the power play.

Carrick's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

