The Anaheim Ducks, including Ryan Strome, take the ice Thursday versus the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Strome's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan Strome vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 18:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Strome has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

Strome has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Strome has an assist in three of six games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Strome has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (just 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 6 Games 3 5 Points 3 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

