The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Strome score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Strome has zero points on the power play.

Strome's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

