Will Ryan Strome Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 26?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Strome score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Strome stats and insights
- Strome has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Strome has zero points on the power play.
- Strome's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
