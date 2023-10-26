The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 119-107 loss to the Nuggets, Hachimura had six points.

In this piece we'll examine Hachimura's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-108)

Over 8.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-110)

Over 3.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-143)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.6 points per game last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Suns conceded 42.9 rebounds per game last year, 11th in the league in that category.

The Suns were the third-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 23.4.

The Suns gave up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game last season, third in the league in that category.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 23 11 5 2 1 0 0 3/22/2023 13 0 2 0 0 0 0 12/28/2022 28 30 5 1 1 1 0

