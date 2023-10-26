In the upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Radko Gudas to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

Gudas is yet to score through six games this season.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Gudas has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (just 1.2 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

