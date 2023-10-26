When the Anaheim Ducks play the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pavel Mintyukov find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Mintyukov has zero points on the power play.

Mintyukov's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding seven total goals (1.2 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.