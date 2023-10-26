Mason McTavish will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Anaheim Ducks play the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. If you're thinking about a wager on McTavish against the Bruins, we have plenty of info to help.

Mason McTavish vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, McTavish has averaged 18:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

McTavish has twice scored a goal in a game this year in six games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of six games this year, McTavish has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

McTavish has had an assist twice this season in six games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

McTavish's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of McTavish having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McTavish Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 6 Games 3 5 Points 2 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

