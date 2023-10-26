When the Anaheim Ducks take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mason McTavish score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

McTavish has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in one game (four shots).

McTavish has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

