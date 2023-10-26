When the Anaheim Ducks take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mason McTavish score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

  • McTavish has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in one game (four shots).
  • McTavish has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

