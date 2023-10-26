The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) host the Phoenix Suns (1-0) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena on October 26, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

Last season, the Lakers had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents hit.

In games Los Angeles shot higher than 46.6% from the field, it went 33-18 overall.

The Lakers were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Suns finished 11th.

Last year, the 117.2 points per game the Lakers scored were 5.6 more points than the Suns allowed (111.6).

Los Angeles went 39-18 last season when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers were worse when playing at home last year, posting 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game on the road.

Los Angeles surrendered 113.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 119.4 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers performed better when playing at home last year, making 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Lakers Injuries