How to Watch the Lakers vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) host the Phoenix Suns (1-0) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena on October 26, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- Last season, the Lakers had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents hit.
- In games Los Angeles shot higher than 46.6% from the field, it went 33-18 overall.
- The Lakers were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Suns finished 11th.
- Last year, the 117.2 points per game the Lakers scored were 5.6 more points than the Suns allowed (111.6).
- Los Angeles went 39-18 last season when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers were worse when playing at home last year, posting 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game on the road.
- Los Angeles surrendered 113.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 119.4 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers performed better when playing at home last year, making 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
