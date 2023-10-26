The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) host the Phoenix Suns (1-0) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Suns are 6.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -6.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 53 games last season, Los Angeles and its opponents scored more than 226.5 combined points.
  • Los Angeles' matchups last season had an average of 233.8 points, 7.3 more than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles went 41-41-0 ATS last season.
  • Los Angeles won 20 of the 31 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (64.5%).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Lakers went 11-2 (84.6%).
  • The Lakers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers did a better job covering the spread in home games (21-20-0) last season than they did in road games (20-21-0).
  • When it came to over/unders, the Lakers hit the over less consistently when playing at home last season, as they eclipsed the total 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%). In away games, they hit the over 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%).
  • Last season the Lakers recorded 117.2 points per game, 5.6 more than the 111.6 the Suns gave up.
  • Los Angeles had a 36-21 record versus the spread and were 39-18 overall when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Suns
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
36-21
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 24-8
39-18
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 25-8
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
26-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-22
26-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 41-17

