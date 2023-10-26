The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) host the Phoenix Suns (1-0) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Suns are 6.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -6.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 53 games last season, Los Angeles and its opponents scored more than 226.5 combined points.

Los Angeles' matchups last season had an average of 233.8 points, 7.3 more than this game's over/under.

Los Angeles went 41-41-0 ATS last season.

Los Angeles won 20 of the 31 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (64.5%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Lakers went 11-2 (84.6%).

The Lakers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers did a better job covering the spread in home games (21-20-0) last season than they did in road games (20-21-0).

When it came to over/unders, the Lakers hit the over less consistently when playing at home last season, as they eclipsed the total 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%). In away games, they hit the over 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%).

Last season the Lakers recorded 117.2 points per game, 5.6 more than the 111.6 the Suns gave up.

Los Angeles had a 36-21 record versus the spread and were 39-18 overall when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Suns 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 36-21 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 24-8 39-18 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 25-8 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 26-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-22 26-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-17

