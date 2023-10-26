Lakers vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) host the Phoenix Suns (1-0) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Suns are 6.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.
Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-6.5
|226.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 53 games last season, Los Angeles and its opponents scored more than 226.5 combined points.
- Los Angeles' matchups last season had an average of 233.8 points, 7.3 more than this game's over/under.
- Los Angeles went 41-41-0 ATS last season.
- Los Angeles won 20 of the 31 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (64.5%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Lakers went 11-2 (84.6%).
- The Lakers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
|Lakers vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Suns Injury Report
|Lakers vs Suns Prediction
|How to Watch Lakers vs Suns
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers did a better job covering the spread in home games (21-20-0) last season than they did in road games (20-21-0).
- When it came to over/unders, the Lakers hit the over less consistently when playing at home last season, as they eclipsed the total 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%). In away games, they hit the over 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%).
- Last season the Lakers recorded 117.2 points per game, 5.6 more than the 111.6 the Suns gave up.
- Los Angeles had a 36-21 record versus the spread and were 39-18 overall when putting up more than 111.6 points.
Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)
|Lakers
|Suns
|117.2
|113.6
|6
|17
|36-21
|24-8
|39-18
|25-8
|116.6
|111.6
|20
|6
|26-9
|36-22
|26-9
|41-17
