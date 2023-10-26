The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are welcoming in the Phoenix Suns (1-0) for a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Information

Lakers Players to Watch

Per game, Anthony Davis put up points, 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists last year. He also posted 1 steal and 2 blocks.

LeBron James posted 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists. He made 50% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Christian Wood's numbers last season were 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He drained 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

D'Angelo Russell posted 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He made 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Austin Reaves posted 13 points, 3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averaged 29.7 points, 5.3 assists and 6.7 boards last season.

Jusuf Nurkic posted 13.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists last year, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Drew Eubanks' numbers last season were 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 64.1% from the field.

Grayson Allen recorded 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Bol Bol's stats last season were 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Lakers vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lakers Suns 117.2 Points Avg. 113.6 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 48.2% Field Goal % 46.7% 34.6% Three Point % 37.4%

